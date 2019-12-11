CAB is divisive, discriminatory and against the preamble of the Constitution: Congress' Anand Sharma

He also questioned the manner in which detention centres were created in Assam and said that it had created unrest in the entire state.

"Entire Assam is burning now. Students have again come on roads again and are agitating," he said, adding that now the government plans to have such detention centres across India and lands are being acquired for it.

Asking the government to follow the principles of Mahatama Gandhi, for whom everyone was equal, Sharma said, "Gandhi ji's spectacles are not only for advertisement. There is a need to see the entire nation through them (Gandhi ji ka chasma sirf advertisement ke liye nahi hai. Aapko is chasme se pure desh ko dekhana hoga)." While participating in the debate, BJP leader JP Nadda said that the country was divided on religious lines and the essence of the bill was to protect minorities which were being persecuted in nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Reacting to the allegations that the bill was discriminatory towards minorities, he said, "When they are persecuted on the basis of their religion, then solution will be based on religion only." Despite Nehru Liyakat Pact signed in 1950, minorities in Pakistan were persecuted on the basis of their religion, he said.