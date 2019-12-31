General Bipin Rawat receives farewell Guard of Honour as Army Chief

General Bipin Rawat received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at South Block on Dec 31. He was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on Dec 30. General Rawat will now head department of military affairs. General Bipin Rawat will assume office as Chief of Defence Staff on Jan 1.
