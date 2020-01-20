Anti-terror squad arrest suspected Pak ISI agent in Varanasi

Varanasi: A suspected Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) agent was arrested in Varanasi on Monday in a joint operation by the Military intelligence unit and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

23-year-old Rashid Ahmed, who is a resident of Chittupur, is accused of sending pictures and videos of Army bases to ISI handlers in Pakistan through his mobile phone, as per a release by Uttar Pradesh police.