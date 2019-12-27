Disgrace coming from a spokesman of a national party: Shashi Tharoor slams Amit Malviya for ISIS comment about Rajdeep

After the netizens trolling Amit Malviya, the head ofBhartiya Janata Party's IT cell, over his Rajdeep Sardesai poll on Twitter, Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thrivananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also went on Twitter and said that this kind of exercise is disgrace coming from the spokesman of the national party.
"This kind of exercise is a disgrace coming from the spokesman of a supposedly national party. But the nation has realised they are the foremost anti-national party. Incapable of appreciating anyone but yes-men," Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter.
Amit Malviya, the head of Bhartiya Janata Party's IT cell, has been brutally trolled on Twitter for a poll that he conducted on Friday morning on veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
Malviya wrote, "Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS." He gave four options for the Twitter users to vote- agree, strongly agree, disagree and he is irrelevant. 26,000 users have voted at the time of publishing this story.
Sardesai replied to his tweet saying that he should carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. "My friend, carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. My new year resolution is to stay calm! Have a peaceful and happy new year.. may spirit of India shine bright," he wrote.
