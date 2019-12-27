'Are you stepping down?': Twitter slams Amit Malviya for saying Rajdeep should handle propaganda for ISIS

Amit Malviya, the head of Bhartiya Janata Party's IT cell, have been brutally trolled on Twitter for a poll that he conducted on Friday morning on veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Malviya wrote, "Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS." He gave four options for the Twitter users to vote- agree, strongly agree, disagree and he is irrelevant. 26,000 users have voted at the time of publishing this story.