'Are you stepping down?': Twitter slams Amit Malviya for saying Rajdeep should handle propaganda for ISIS

Amit Malviya, the head of Bhartiya Janata Party's IT cell, have been brutally trolled on Twitter for a poll that he conducted on Friday morning on veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
Malviya wrote, "Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS." He gave four options for the Twitter users to vote- agree, strongly agree, disagree and he is irrelevant. 26,000 users have voted at the time of publishing this story.
Sardesai replied to his tweet saying that he should carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. "My friend, carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. My new year resolution is to stay calm! Have a peaceful and happy new year.. may spirit of India shine bright," he wrote.
Twitter brutally trolled Malviya. "When Rahul Gandhi called someone 'pliable' journo, association raised up in arms as if it was the worst insult. Now let's see what those comrade-in-arms do now. My bet will be on hiding under the tables," wrote one user. While another user asked Malviya, "Are you stepping down?"
Here is how Twitter reacted to Malviya's poll:
