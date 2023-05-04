Anand Mohan release: Rajasthan IAS officers support G Krishnaiah's family

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan | File pic

Jaipur: The IAS officers of Rajasthan have disapproved the decision to release the convicts involved in the murder of the late G Krishnaiah, the IAS officer and former District Magistrate of Gopalganj, Bihar, and have come forward in support of his family.

The IAS Officers Association of Rajasthan has passed a resolution disapproving the decision of the Bihar government.

Deeply distressed by the Bihar State Government's decision

"We, at the Rajasthan IAS Association, are deeply distressed by the Bihar State Government's decision to release the convicts involved in the ruthless murder of the late Shri G Krishnaiah, IAS, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj, by altering prisoner classification rules. The anguish we feel over this decision cannot be overstated, as it gravely undermines the sacrifices made by public servants in the line of duty," reads the resolution.

The resolution also said that such action is not only a denial of justice but also a dangerous precedent. This action sends a chilling message to society, implying that acts of violence against those who are in the line of duty can go unpunished, and encourages a culture of lawlessness and fear.

The secretary of the association Dr Samit Sharma said that the association has decided to send financial support to the family of G Krishnaiah to challenge the decision of the Bihar government in the Supreme Court. More than 125 members have contributed to this so far, said Sharma.

