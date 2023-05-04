 Accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway: 8 family members travelling to Ajmer Dargah crushed to death after tanker overturned on car
The car crashed badly killing 8 people of a family including 2 children.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Accident/Representative Image |

Jaipur: A accident was reporter from the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Thursday when a tanker filled with cement bags overturned on a car following a tire burst. The unfortunate incident cost the lives of eight people, including two children.

The car was on its way to Ajmer Dargah as the family seated inside were going there for Ziyarat (holy visit). However, the accident that took place in Dudu's Ramnagar area near Jaipur killed eight family members.

ASI Rajendra Singh brought to notice that all the deceased were residents of Phagi town in Rajasthan. One of them was identified as Hasima.

Driver escapes spot

The police official reported the accident and said that the tanker's tire burst made the vehicle to hit the divider and overturn dramatically. The driver of the tanker fled from the spot after the accident.

8 die on spot, 1 on the way to healthcare

"Alto car on the other side faced the consequences of the tanker's tire burst after it jumped over the divider," said Singh, while adding that seven people were killed on the spot. It was noted that one who was seriously injured and alive was referred to Jaipur SMS Hospital but passed away on the way.

The accident not only hit a car and killed family members but also rushed into a young man riding a motorcycle.

article-image

