MP: Two die, one injured in car accident in Chhatarpur, vehicle mangled

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A disastrous collision between an SUV car and a tractor trolley ferrying bricks in the Kadari locality of Chhatarpur on Saturday resulted in the death of two persons, while the third one was reported injured in the incident.

As per official sources, the tractor trolley was running on the wrong side of the road, which collided with the SUV car eventually.

The Civil lines police identified the persons who lost their lives in the incident as Rajkumar Awasthi and Jaipaal Singh, while the person who sustained injuries has been identified as Satyam Awasthi.

The collision was so extreme that the SUV car turned turtle, after which the locals rushed to the spot and extricated the persons sitting inside it. The ambulance was also informed, which reached the spot at least half an hour after the complaint was reported. Meanwhile, the tractor driver sped away from the location. The civil lines police also rushed to the spot, a few minutes after which Satyam was taken to the hospital. The car was mangled in the incident.

Sources said that the spot where the accident took place is a black spot, where umpteen incidents occur everyday due to the absence of traffic police. The police are currently on the lookout for the accused tractor driver.