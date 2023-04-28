Madhya Pradesh: Gang-rape of 22-year-old rattles Chhatarpur city

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police have registered an FIR against nine persons, including a cop, in connection with a gang-rape that rattled the Chhatarpur city.

According to reports, 22-year-old woman, found lying in an unconscious state without any clothes in the Dharwara area on the UP-MP border on Wednesday, came round at the Chhatarpur district hospital on Thursday.

After regaining her consciousness, when the woman said that she had been gang-raped in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the UP police brought her there.

The woman accused constable Sanjay Tiwari posted to Rajnagar police station in Chhatarpur and his eight accomplices of kidnapping and gang-raping her.

The Chhatarpur police, after registering an FIR against nine accused, set up a special team to inquire into the case.

According to the woman, she is a native of Sibbapura village in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh.

She said Tiwari had raped her on an earlier occasion, too, and she lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station.

To make a copy of the case, she came to Chhatarpur on March 17 when Sanjay Tiwari and his accomplices kidnapped her and gang-raped her.

Afterwards, they left her in an unconscious state without any clothes. On the grounds of the complaints of the woman, the police registered a case against nine accused, including a woman.

Nevertheless, there is another story. When a case was registered against Tiwari and eight others, his family members reached the office of the superintendent of police with an application.

In the application, they said that the complainant was in the habit of blackmailing people by lodging false rape cases.

She lodged fake complaints against several other persons, the family members of Tiwari said.

Dileep, a resident of Kharo Lidhauria in Tikamgarh, said that the woman wanted money, so she lodged a fake complaint against Tiwari.

The relatives of Tiwari also demanded an impartial inquiry into the case on the grounds of CCTV footage.