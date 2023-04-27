Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old woman accuses police constable and 8 relatives of kidnapping, assault, and gang rape in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman lodged complaint on Thursday, accusing a constable posted at Chhatarpur's Rajnagar police station, including eight of his relatives of kidnapping, assault, and gang rape.

On April 26, the same woman was found naked and in critical condition at UP's Alipura area, but after getting treated at district hospital for 24 hours and she regained consciousness.

After regaining consciousness, the girl has made sensational allegations by giving her statement to Chhatarpur Mahila Thana police. She alleged that Sanjay Tiwari who had kidnapped her on March 17, from Chhatarpur, and repeatedly assaulted and raped her.

However, based on woman statement, police have registered a case against seven accused, including a woman, and two unknown people.

According to the woman, she is a native of Sibbapura village in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh.

Despite this, Tiwari's family has also filed a complaint application against the woman, alleging that she is a conspirator who has falsely accused people in the past. They claimed that she had previously filed a false rape case against Tiwari to extort money from him. They also alleged that she had demanded money from Tiwari's father on April 17, 2023. The family demanded a fair investigation based on tower location and CCTV footage of the accused.

The case has become challenging for the police, with conflicting statements from both sides. SP Amit Sangh has formed a special team under the leadership of DSP Women's Branch to investigate the matter impartially.