MP: Discom operator falls from pole, dies in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man, working for the electricity department, died after falling from a power pole at Bamitha in the city on Sunday.

The incident occurred when he was working on the pole. After the postmortem when his body was handed over to the family members, they blamed a few officials for the incident.

They alleged that since the worker was not provided with any safety equipment, he fell from the electricity pole and died.

The family members of the worker demanded action against the officials responsible for the incident.

According to reports, Ashok Yadav, resident of Basari area in the city, was working as an operator for the electricity department on contract basis.

On Sunday evening, Yadav climbed up a pole near the Vikrampur-Birona trisection after the instructions of the power company’s lineman without any safety equipment.

As soon as he began to repair the line, electricity passed through it. He received shocks and fell from the post. Since Yadav sustained severe injuries, he was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

A family member of the dead operator Dharmendra Yadav said the accident had occurred because of carelessness of the lineman and other employees.

Repairing the power line was not Ashok’s job, Dharmendra said.

Meanwhile, district unit president of Veer Ahir Nirman Sena Deshraj Singh Yadav said if action was not taken against the guilty officials, they would launch an agitation.

