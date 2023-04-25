Madhya Pradesh: Farmers exhibit less vigour in selling wheat at MSP in Chhatarpur

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers of the Chhatarpur town have been exhibiting less vigour in selling the wheat at support price lately, official sources said. Sources added that from April 1 till April 24, 2023, as much as 24 thousand quintals of wheat has reached the market, while only one farmer has sold 34 quintals on wheat within the time frame. It is noteworthy that as many as 150 farmers had registered themselves to sell the wheat at support price.

Sources told the media that the state government had issued orders to sell the wheat drenched in the rains, after which the farmers had reached the purchase centres to sell the wheat. However, the purchase was denied at the centre by the centre in-charge and surveyor, after which the farmers drifted away from the purchase centres.

Owing to the same, the farmers have been exhibiting less interest in selling the wheat at the purchase centres. Sources stated that the current cost of wheat in the markets stands at Rs 2.075 thousand per quintal. They added that top quality wheat is being sold at a price of Rs 2.2 thousand.

Read Also MP: Female prisoner escapes from police custody in Chhatarpur