MP: Female prisoner escapes from police custody in Chhatarpur

Representational Picture

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A female prisoner admitted to the district hospital for a medical examination escaped from police custody on Wednesday.

This was the second incident of a woman fleeing from police confinement in two months.

The incident occurred when a woman Sukanya Soni, who was taken into police custody for getting involved in a fight, fled from the district hospital where she was admitted for a medical check-up.

A CCTV camera caught the glimpses of the woman running away from the hospital.

According to reports, a case was registered against Soni in connection with an incident of brawl at Civil Lines police station in 2018.

The police arrested her on Tuesday and brought her to the district hospital for a medical check-up on Wednesday.

A constable was parking the car by which the woman was taken to hospital. A male constable and a female cop were leading the accused inside the hospital.

When the male constable was showing some medical documents to a doctor, the prisoner ran away.

Action is being taken against the policemen for showing negligence.

City superintendent of police Lokendra Singh said a case of a woman prisoner escaping from hospital came to light and an inquiry into the case was on.