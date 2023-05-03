MP: Himalaya Academy bags 2 gold medals in Jaipur tournament in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Himalaya Academy players won two gold medals and silver in Rann Bhoomi Championship 2023. This competition was organised at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from April 28 to 30.

Rudra Pratap Yadav of the academy secured a gold medal along with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 in the sub-junior category in the super event. Raghav Kumawat won the gold medal in the 11-12 years age group. Rishabh Yadav won a silver in the junior category.

Rudra Pratap Yadav, Raghav Kumawat and Rishabh Yadav were congratulated by the school's staff and well-wishers.