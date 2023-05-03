MP: Yuva Kisan president meets Kamal Nath in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Yuva Kisan Sangathan president Ravindra Chaudhary met former state chief minister Kamal Nath in Dewas on Tuesday. They discussed matters including the support price of Rs 3,000 for wheat in the election manifesto. Chaudhary also informed Nath about the corruption case in the Rajoda Society of Dewas.

On implementation of the Land Pooling Scheme in Dewas, Kamal Nath said that 32 villages of the district would be affected by it. A total of 50-55,000 farmers would become unemployed. Nath later appreciated the work being done by Yuva Kissan Sangathan in uplifting the minor classes of the district.

He also talked about the rally taken out by Sangathan regarding the support price from Gusat to Hatpipliya on April 9. Nath advised Chaudhary to work in the interest of farmers.

