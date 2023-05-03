MP: Govt hospital docs on 2 hours strike for their demands in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): All doctors of Government Central India Hospital went on strike for 2 hours in support of their demands. Dr Hansraj Verma said that in support of the state-wide doctors' strike, all the doctors of Government Central India Hospital observed a work-stop strike for 2 hours today.

During this, the doctors did not do any work. Due to the doctors' strike, the patients coming to the hospital had to face problems. The doctors told that if the state government does not accept the demand of the doctors, then from Wednesday, the doctors will be on strike in support of the state-wide strike.

