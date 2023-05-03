MP: Ladli Lakshmis honoured in Mhow

Pithampur (Mhow): Daughters were honoured in a dignified programme and dialogue and guidance were also given to them in the Ladli Lakshmi Utsav organised by Pithampur Municipal Council.

The programme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also telecast live. The programme was organised by Pithampur Women and Child Development Department and Pithampur Municipality in the municipal office building premises. Municipal chief Mrs Sevanti Suresh Patel, vice president Pappu Asolia, chief municipal officer Dr Madhu Saxena, councillors, public representatives and senior project coordinator Praveen Vishwakarma were present. During the programme, more than 20 Ladli Lakshmi daughters who excelled in different fields honoured the girl child.

Along with this, certificates of Ladli Laxmi Yojana were also distributed by the municipality. Under Ladli Laxmi Yojana, about 700 Ladli Lakshmis were given scholarships by Pithampur Municipality. Under the direction of Pithampur Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena Pithampur became the first municipality of Dhar district to achieve the target of Ladli Laxmi scholarship numbers