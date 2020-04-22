An ode to Chetan Bhagat: The man who taught Indians to read English

But what was truly remarkable was the way it was written, in simple concise English that was accessible to everyone, from the auto driver in Patna to the grandmother in Patiala who hadn’t read the language since Class V.

It was the true class equaliser, more than Marx could dream of. Understandably, it angered the cognoscenti who shoved crude epithets to describe it, like ‘fast food literature’ or ‘Bollywood on paper’.

However, much like the audience that throngs to watch Salman Khan, the hoi polloi didn’t give a fig’s leaf about the reviewers.

Bhagat might not ever appeal to those who swear by Naipaul, Rushdie, Roy and Ghosh, but he opened up reading for millions who didn’t consider it before.

Bhagat shot to fame that was almost unthought of for authors in this country. He was everywhere, judging dance shows and giving his gyan on every topic. He even made the 2010 TIME list of 100 Most Influential People, where the description was written by maestro AR Rahman: “I’ve seen the effect Chetan has on his readers. He often writes about following your dreams and not bowing to others' expectations. That isn't easy in India, where family opinion matters and some professions are regarded as more serious than others. I run a music school, and people have quit their jobs to study music. It's great to see brave young people giving their dreams a chance. Chetan's writing inspires that kind of bravery.”

Dissing Bhagat might give you some literary cred on the festival circuit, but all of them would happily have him because he makes the counters tick. And his book also served as a gateway to more literature, a stepping stone to read other authors in English, particularly for those who were scared away by the dense words.

Since then, Bhagat has morphed into a political commentator of sorts. While the commentariat has labelled him a ‘bhakt’, Bhagat in fact has shown an ability to read the pulse of the middle-class, criticising the government over decision that they know will irk the non-rabid middle class like CAA-NRC or the lockdown.