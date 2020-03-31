‘You have to be someone to get insulted bro’: Chetan Bhagat brutally trolls Kunal Kamra on Twitter

People seem to have a lot of free time during this lockdown as we saw two of Twitter’s favourite celebrities square off. Of course, square off would be a misnomer given there was only one 'befitting reply' in this showdown.
On Tuesday, Kunal Kamra – trying hard to stay relevant after hitting the headlines for being banned for heckling Arnab Goswami – took a break from mocking PM Modi and instead turned his guns on Chetan Bhagat.
The ‘comedian’ shared a screenshot of bestselling ‘author’ Chetan Bhagat in which C-Bag asks: “Scale of 1-10, how bored are you right now?”
A user had replied: “11 but still won’t read your book.”
This led Kamra to observe: “Chetan Bhagat, even I don’t get insulted to (sic) frequently and badly."
.The best-selling author and columnist had a perfect riposte though which went: “You have to be someone to get insulted bro.”
At the time of publishing, Bhagat’s comeback had over 1.3k RTs.
Kunal Kamra did try a comeback but it was the usual standard we’ve come to accept from his jokes: “‘Being Someone’ is the right category your career falls into, No one knows why but for some godforsaken reason you’re still relevant... *Don’t take this as a compliment*”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)