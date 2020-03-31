‘You have to be someone to get insulted bro’: Chetan Bhagat brutally trolls Kunal Kamra on Twitter

People seem to have a lot of free time during this lockdown as we saw two of Twitter’s favourite celebrities square off. Of course, square off would be a misnomer given there was only one 'befitting reply' in this showdown.

On Tuesday, Kunal Kamra – trying hard to stay relevant after hitting the headlines for being banned for heckling Arnab Goswami – took a break from mocking PM Modi and instead turned his guns on Chetan Bhagat.

The ‘comedian’ shared a screenshot of bestselling ‘author’ Chetan Bhagat in which C-Bag asks: “Scale of 1-10, how bored are you right now?”

A user had replied: “11 but still won’t read your book.”

This led Kamra to observe: “Chetan Bhagat, even I don’t get insulted to (sic) frequently and badly."