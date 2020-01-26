'I'm proud to make auto-drivers in India read books': Chetan Bhagat hits back at Twitter user trying to troll him

A Twitter user tried to troll Chetan Bhagat, however, the author hit back at him with a savage reply on the microblogging site.

Narrating an incident, the user said that he was on his way to the Jaipur Literature Festival. While he was sitting in the auto-rickshaw, the driver told him that he was also headed to the same destination. The user was surprised to know that the driver also reads. He asked the driver his favorite author, to which the driver replied 'Chetan Bhagat'.

Mocking the author, the user wrote, that the driver alone went to the festival while he traveled back to Mumbai.The user wrote, "Me: Bhaiya diggi palace chaloge?Autowala: Han han baitho, mai bhi wahi jaa raha huMe: Arey wah, aap bhi read karte ho?Autowala: Aur nahi toh kyaMe: Badhia hai. Achha, fav author kaun hai?Autowala: Chetan Bhagat*iske baad wo akela gaya #JLF. I came back to Mumbai*"