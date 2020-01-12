'Clue’s in the name': Chetan Bhagat trolled on Twitter for calling JNU a college

Writer Chetan Bhagat on Sunday was trolled by netizens after he made a mistake by calling Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a college.
He wrote, "JNU is just one college. There are nearly 40,000 colleges in India. I understand it is important. But there is a limit to how much importance and attention one college gets. There are more important issues in a country of 1.2bn people I am sure."
Some Twitter users agreed with the author of 2 States. "Exactly my point ... I don't understand why media give so much important to these colleges ,who create mess all over the country," wrote a user.
However, most of them trolled him for calling Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a college. "First of all, JNU is a University and there are 789 Universities are in India. So please understand the difference between a college & university! Then why JNU? Its because the State sponsored terrorists tried to trample and assault the dissent of the students! Its nuanced," wrote a user.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
