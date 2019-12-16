‘Look who grew a spine’: Twitter on Chetan Bhagat slamming Modi govt over economy, CAB

On Monday, youth icon and best-selling author Chetan Bhagat lashed out the Modi government in a series of tweets.
Bhagat has often been seen as pro-Modi so the tweets caused some excitement among Twitterati.
Bhagat wrote: “Crashing the economy. Making jobs vanish. Shutting down Internet. Sending police in libraries. The youth may have patience, but don’t test the limits of it.
Demo GST 370 CAB Post-announcement issues in all. Suggests there is an army of yes-men in the govt who nod at everything, do not think things through or raise genuine doubts. Maybe think about the decision making process.”
He added: “The youth is angry. There are not enough jobs. Salaries are low. Don’t mess with them. The first priority should be to lift the economy back again. The CAB required more education, more consensus building, a lot better wording and frankly better intentions.
Stirring the social pot constantly is going to hurt us and the already weak economy. Repeated and prolonged Internet shutdowns hurt business and the economy.
Sends a message that we are an unpredictable, third-world country where things are not under control. Even non-democratic China never did it during Hong Kong protests.”
He went on to defend his politics and write: “Many get confused about my politics here. To be clear am only interested in an India where everybody lives in harmony and we have stellar economic growth. That is my dream. One-sided groupings bore me. I am not on your fixed side. I am on India’s side. And am proud of that.”
Delhi Police on Sunday evening entered the Jamia campus after protests against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. They resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge inside the campus after tensions erupted in Sarai Juleina and Mathura Road earlier on Sunday.
DTC buses and a fire tender were set on fire in New Friends Colony after which police restored to lathicharge and tear gas shelling.
Delhi Police has, however, denied reports of entering the university campus. Delhi Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal, also said that protesters were merely pushed back and that the police had not resorted to any kind of firing.
He, however, added that when they noticed stones were being pelted at them from within the campus, the police tried to enter and identify the miscreants.
Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament last week.
The Bill, which has now become an Act after getting the President's nod, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
