‘Look who grew a spine’: Twitter on Chetan Bhagat slamming Modi govt over economy, CAB

Demo GST 370 CAB Post-announcement issues in all. Suggests there is an army of yes-men in the govt who nod at everything, do not think things through or raise genuine doubts. Maybe think about the decision making process.”

He added: “The youth is angry. There are not enough jobs. Salaries are low. Don’t mess with them. The first priority should be to lift the economy back again. The CAB required more education, more consensus building, a lot better wording and frankly better intentions.

Stirring the social pot constantly is going to hurt us and the already weak economy. Repeated and prolonged Internet shutdowns hurt business and the economy.

Sends a message that we are an unpredictable, third-world country where things are not under control. Even non-democratic China never did it during Hong Kong protests.”

He went on to defend his politics and write: “Many get confused about my politics here. To be clear am only interested in an India where everybody lives in harmony and we have stellar economic growth. That is my dream. One-sided groupings bore me. I am not on your fixed side. I am on India’s side. And am proud of that.”