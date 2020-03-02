Chetan Bhagat divided Indian Twitter into states and Twitter had quite a reaction

Authors are known to imagine fantasylands and bring it to life with mere words. On Monday, keeping the fantasy aside, Chetan Bhagat reimagined Indian Twitter as a country and proceded to divide it into states.

Bhagat divided Indian Twitter into four states- Liberal Pradesh, Bhaktrashtra, Galliyan Pradesh and Troll Pradesh.

According to 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life' author, Liberal Pradesh would be the land of righteousness, good English and justice. The people of Bhaktrashtra (self-explanatory) would be Bhakts. The ones living in Galliyan Pradesh would constantly abuse and the ones in Troll Pradesh would say mean things, heckle and be rude.