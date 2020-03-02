Chetan Bhagat divided Indian Twitter into states and Twitter had quite a reaction

Authors are known to imagine fantasylands and bring it to life with mere words. On Monday, keeping the fantasy aside, Chetan Bhagat reimagined Indian Twitter as a country and proceded to divide it into states.
Bhagat divided Indian Twitter into four states- Liberal Pradesh, Bhaktrashtra, Galliyan Pradesh and Troll Pradesh.
According to 'The 3 Mistakes of My Life' author, Liberal Pradesh would be the land of righteousness, good English and justice. The people of Bhaktrashtra (self-explanatory) would be Bhakts. The ones living in Galliyan Pradesh would constantly abuse and the ones in Troll Pradesh would say mean things, heckle and be rude.
Some Twitter users also joined the author in naming of more such states of Indian Twitter, while some users slammed the author for linking liberals to righteousness, English and justice.
"This tweet itself tells a lot about the inhabitants of so called liberal Pradesh self patting narcissists who think anyone that disagrees as lowly beings worthy of derision to lower their credibility. Who wrote third grade novels and have a one sided idea of justice," wrote a user.
Another user wrote, "So anyone who cannot write good English is automatically a bigot. Interestingly, most people who read his books fall in that category."
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)