'AIMIM is ready to join hands with SP if...': Asaduddin Owaisi puts condition to seal alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's party for UP 2020 assembly election

As parties prepare for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi putting forward a condition for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) has said his party is ready to join hands with SP if it makes a Muslim as Deputy Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Owaisi’s AIMIM has allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha – a union of smaller parties like Bharatiya Vanchit Samaj Party, Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party, Janata Kranti Party (R) and Rashtra Uday Party.

AIMIM leader Asim Waqar earlier this month had said that Deputy CM’s post across the states should be reserved for Muslims and asked Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) to clear their stand over this issue. He further said that Om Prakash Rajbhar wouldn’t say no to this demand.