Maharashtra: SP leader Abu Asim Azmi gets 'invite' to cross over, day after questioning AIMIM's decision to contest UP polls next year

AIMIM leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday "invited" Abu Asim Azmi to join the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, a day after the Samajwadi Party leader expressed his displeasure over the AIMIM's decision to contest the next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi had recently said that his party would contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh and will forge an alliance with Omprakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and the Bhaagidari Sankalp Morcha.

Reacting to Owaisi's announcement, Azmi, who heads the Maharashtra unit of SP, tweeted that the AIMIM's move would only end up splitting secular votes and it won't be able to stop the BJP from coming to power again in the key state.

Azmi also stated that the AIMIM was neglecting the advice of Muslims and secular people by deciding to contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting back at Azmi, Jaleel, who heads Maharashtra AIMIM unit, tweeted: "I invite Abu Asim Azmi to join Majlis (AIMIM). We will fight against the parties such as Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party. Azam Khan is well rewarded for his loyalty to SP (Samajwadi Party)".