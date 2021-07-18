AIMIM's hacked Twitter account shows Elon Musk's name; crypto-enthusiasts ask for advice and Indians make memes

On Sunday, the Twitter account of Asaduddin Owaisi's political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was allegedly hacked. The Twitter account now has the name of Tesla chief and cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk.
Some tweets were also made on the hacked account @aimim_national that gave an impression that Elon Musk was praising cryptocurrency.
The tweet reads, "I am very excited about the prospect of using cryptocurrency, not just as a money equivalent, but using it as a way to earn something as a result of doing some type of work. Love Crypto."
Sharing a video of a game, another tweet was shared in the same thread. It reads, "100,000,000 DOGE will be distributed among everyone who takes part in this event. You can find all the information on the website. 1- Like & Retweet 2 - Join Here :.www.give4help.net."
The tweet in fact went viral and garnered more than 1.8 million views and 91 thousand likes. In fact, cryptocurrency and Dogecoin enthusiasts from across the globe filled the comment section thinking that they are interacting with Elon Musk.
Meanwhile, Indians who looked at the Twitter ID and understood what's going on could not stop laughing and made memes immediately.
Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)