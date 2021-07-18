AIMIM's hacked Twitter account shows Elon Musk's name; crypto-enthusiasts ask for advice and Indians make memes

On Sunday, the Twitter account of Asaduddin Owaisi's political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was allegedly hacked. The Twitter account now has the name of Tesla chief and cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk.

Some tweets were also made on the hacked account @aimim_national that gave an impression that Elon Musk was praising cryptocurrency.

The tweet reads, "I am very excited about the prospect of using cryptocurrency, not just as a money equivalent, but using it as a way to earn something as a result of doing some type of work. Love Crypto."