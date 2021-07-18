Viral: Does Cadbury include gelatine? Why are netizens boycotting it?

Several people across India have taken to Twitter to ask people, especially Hindus, to boycott Cadbury products. London-based Cadbury Enterprises Pvt Limited is the second largest confectionery in the world that manufactures multiple food products.
A screenshot of the Cadbury website has been doing the rounds of Twitter on Sunday which shows that its chocolates include gelatine. The screenshots shows that Cadbury website says that the gelatine that they use in their products are halal certified and are derived from beef.
Gelatine is a food ingredient that is commonly derived from animal collagen.
Here's the photo:
In Hinduism, the consumption of beef and pork is prohibited. Hence, enraged over the product, multiple people took to Twitter to express their resentment.
Have a look.
More than 3000 tweets have been made about Cadbury in the past few hours.
However, when one observes the screenshot carefully, one can see that the website is of Cadbury Australia and not Cadbury India.
In India, Cadbury carries a green label which means that the product is vegetarian. Cadbury chocolates' usual ingredients include Cocoa, sugar, milk solids, emulsifiers, and added flavour.
Commenting on the issue, Cadbury made a tweet issuing a statement which informs that Cadbury in India is fully vegetarian and the green dot on the wrapper signifies that. They have requested the consumers to verify facts before sharing them further.
