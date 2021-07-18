Viral: Does Cadbury include gelatine? Why are netizens boycotting it?

Several people across India have taken to Twitter to ask people, especially Hindus, to boycott Cadbury products. London-based Cadbury Enterprises Pvt Limited is the second largest confectionery in the world that manufactures multiple food products.

A screenshot of the Cadbury website has been doing the rounds of Twitter on Sunday which shows that its chocolates include gelatine. The screenshots shows that Cadbury website says that the gelatine that they use in their products are halal certified and are derived from beef.

Gelatine is a food ingredient that is commonly derived from animal collagen.

Here's the photo: