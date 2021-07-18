MandelaDay: Netizens pay tribute to the legendary South African leader on his birth anniversary

Today, 18 July, marks Nelson Mandela International Day (or Mandela Day), an annual international day in honour of Nelson Mandela celebrated each year on Mandela's birthday. In November 2009, the United Nations officially declared this day. The first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010.

A globally renowned and revered personality, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader. In 1952 in Johannesburg, with fellow ANC leader Oliver Tambo, Mandela established South Africa’s first Black law practice. On May 10, Mandela was sworn in as president of South Africa’s first multiethnic government.

Nelson Mandela Day in 2021 marks a bleak scenario as numerous people in the great leader's country have been killed in South Africa after violence engulfed parts of the country following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. Ongoing loots and riots have left the country in a crisis.

However, people across the globe are remembering and honouring the late leader today on his birth anniversary.

Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, tweeted on Nelson Mandela Day, "Nelson Mandela was a global champion of equality, justice & human rights. As societies worldwide become more polarized, his calls for solidarity & an end to racism are as relevant today as ever. Let us honour Madiba’s call to action & be empowered by his legacy."