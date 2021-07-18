'Water all around but not in tap': Heavy rains lead to water-logging, power cut, and no water supply; enraged Mumbaikars complain virtually

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe water logging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert.

Many parts of Mumbai facd power cuts due to the heavy rain and water-logging.

Adding to the woes of Mumbaikars, a power failure in the Bhandup water complex has left many parts of the city without water.