Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in city today; IMD issues red alert

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 176.96 mm, 195.48 mm and 204.07 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall, as per the IMD.

The bulletin issued at 3 am said IMD recorded 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official told PTI.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "take action". An 'orange' alert indicates that the authorities are expected to "be prepared".

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 5.58 pm and the waves will reach a height of 3.72 metres. Also, a low tide of 2.09 metres is likely to occur at 11.47 am today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The city has been receiving incessant rains that waterlogged several parts of Mumbai. The rainwater even entered houses located in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali East area of the city.

Three people were killed in Mumbai's Vikroli area after a building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people," BMC told media. It further said that rescue operations are underway.

In another incident in Mumbai on Sunday, a wall collapse due to a landslide in some shanties situated in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area killed 11 people, informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In the rescue operation, 16 persons were safely taken out from the debris of the wall, said Mumbai's fire brigade team.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)