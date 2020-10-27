Ahead of Bihar Election 2020, Chirag Paswan-Kangana Ranaut film becomes topic of debate

As campaigning for the first leg of the Bihar Assembly elections draws to a close, political leaders have begun launching increasingly personal, scathing attacks at their opponents. Even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tussles with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the former's comments about his siblings, LJP President Chirag Paswan has found himself defending his filmography.

The topic of his ire, it would seem is Paswan's debut film opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2011. Directed by Tanveer Khan, Miley Naa Miley Hum also featured Kabir Bedi, Poonam Dhillon, Sagarika Ghatge and others. In the film, Pawan (named Siddharth Mehra) is an aspiring tennis player who hails from an affluent family. While his family wishes to see him settle into matrimony, he sneaks off to practice at night. Kangana (a rather clumsy model named Anishka) is the object of his affections, and while the couple initially faces rejection from his family, the movie concludes with them bestowing their blessings and attending his tennis match.

The film received middling reviews from critics and was considered a box office disaster. Soon after this, Paswan had turned to politics.