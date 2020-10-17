‘Rs 50 cut for overacting’: Chirag Paswan brutally trolled for saying ‘cut open my heart, you will find Modi-ji’

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said that he is "Hanuman" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that his relationship with the senior BJP leader will not be affected by statements of the other leaders of the ruling party at the Centre and in Bihar.

Paswan, whose party is contesting polls outside the NDA in Bihar, also said that the next government in Bihar will be formed with BJP leader as Chief Minister and LJP will be part of it.

Paswan made a veiled reference to remarks of BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who had said that the BJP may write to the Election Commission to prevent any other party except partners of NDA from using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph in their posters in Bihar elections.

"I actually do not need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I will tear open my chest and show it. My relationship with PM Modi would not be affected by any statements of BJP leaders. Even if they include my criticism in PM Modi's speeches in the upcoming rallies in the state then also I will not mind that. But I reaffirm that on November 10, I will make a BJP leader as the Chief Minister of Bihar and LJP would be part of the government. I will never put candidates against any BJP candidate in the assembly elections," Paswan told ANI.

"I have full faith on the Prime Minister and I have confidence that after November 10, BJP and LJP will form a government together in Bihar," he added.

