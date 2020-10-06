Meet Chirag Paswan - Bollywood's only Dalit lead actor who debuted with Kangana and has challenged Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, is the emerging face in Bihar politics, who has challenged present chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Paswan had come out with his fresh salvo a day after having announced that his party had "ideological differences" with the JD(U) and will not contest the upcoming assembly polls as part of the NDA.

He, however, vowed to facilitate the formation of a "BJP- led government" in Bihar.

Paswan’s party is now organisationally stronger and has a clearer vision for the state. He said that people will back it in the seats where it contests.

But did you know, that Paswan tried a hand at acting as well?

In 2011, he was the only Dalit lead actor, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Kangana Ranaut in the film ‘Miley Naa Miley Hum’.

Directed by Tanveer Khan, the film went unnoticed and was considered a box office disaster.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said, the film was “an absorbing fare with decent merits. A light-hearted entertainer that's an easy watch.”

On the other hand, Komal Nahta said, it was “a weak fare which will not get the love of the audience.”

After an evident failure, Paswan returned to politics, and never looked back.