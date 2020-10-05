Voting JD-U means your children's exodus: Chirag Paswan to Biharis

A day after announcing that the LJP will go solo in the Bihar polls, the party's chief Chirag Paswan has upped the ante with an open letter to fellow Biharis where he warned that voting for JD-U candidates will only force an exodus of their children from the state.

"This is a decisive moment for the state of Bihar. It is a matter of life and death for crores of Biharis as we don't have any time to lose. Every vote cast in favour a JD-U candidate will force your children to flee (Bihar) tomorrow," Paswan Junior said.

The 37-year-old has been espousing the cause of 'Bihar first, Bihari first' and has sought "blessings" of all in his new journey.

This strongly worded letter aimed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes a day after the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday announced it will not fight the October-November Bihar Assembly polls under the leadership of the Chief Minister and JD-U supremo, but will instead go solo.

"At the state level and due to ideological differences with the Janata Dal-United in the Bihar poll alliance, the Lok Janshakti Party has decided to fight the elections in Bihar outside the alliance," the resolution passed by its Parliamentary board stated.

The resolution also took a direct confrontational mode with Nitish as it read, "In many seats, there may be ideological fights with the JD-U where the public can decide which representative will keep Bihar's good in mind."

However, the LJP has been open to a post-poll alliance with the BJP, sans the JD-U. The 3-phase election starts on October 28.