IPL 2020 RCB vs DC: What is Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa's 'Love Cafe'?

When Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, all eyes will be on Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.
The bromance between the duo isn't hidden from anyone. Their public display of affection (PDA) has broken the internet on numerous occasions. However, on Monday, the duo will take each other head-on and their fans might get to see Stoinis smash his buddy for a few sixes or maybe the talented leggie spins his magic and traps the all-rounder.
Ahead of the game, DC 'requested' RCB to be a part of the opening of 'Love Cafe'. In a beautiful illustration, Zampa and Stoinis are seen enjoying their coffee in the 'Love Cafe'. "A brewmantic reunion, amidst a thriller, is on the cards tonight, Good luck for the game, #RCB," wrote DC.
Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa's "touchy-feely bromance" has always been the talk of the town. If you have watched Amazon Prime's eight-part documentary series 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team', you would know their fondness for each other.
Zampa, a vegan, whisky-loving, coffee connoisseur, is a 'great packer'. He carries just about everything with him on tour. "People come into my hotel room and say 'you're a great packer'. I've got everything here. A microwave, all my coffee, all my elixirs - apple cider vinegar and my nutritional yeast. Packet mac and vegan cheese, miso soups, tea, all my favourite mugs and peanut butter. All that comes with me," he once said in an interview.
Stoinis and Zampa are often seen making coffee in the latter's hotel room, which they have termed 'The Love Cafe'. "He calls it the 'Love Cafe' because I told him that the most important ingredient (in coffee) is love," said Zampa. "He (Stoinis) knows when to knock on my door. The coffee is ready...we will talk about the game but then we switch off. Then it's music, talking about the coffee. That's the 'Love Cafe'," he added.
Meanwhile, their teammates call their friendship 'weird'. "It's tough to describe them. They are just... so close. They are a little bit too close at times. Every photo they're holding hands and doing weird shi*t," said Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch.
"They are two of the 'rarest human beings' human beings I have ever met in my life. They are rare, man," said coach Justin Langer.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)