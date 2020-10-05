IPL 2020 RCB vs DC: What is Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa's 'Love Cafe'?

When Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, all eyes will be on Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

The bromance between the duo isn't hidden from anyone. Their public display of affection (PDA) has broken the internet on numerous occasions. However, on Monday, the duo will take each other head-on and their fans might get to see Stoinis smash his buddy for a few sixes or maybe the talented leggie spins his magic and traps the all-rounder.

Ahead of the game, DC 'requested' RCB to be a part of the opening of 'Love Cafe'. In a beautiful illustration, Zampa and Stoinis are seen enjoying their coffee in the 'Love Cafe'. "A brewmantic reunion, amidst a thriller, is on the cards tonight, Good luck for the game, #RCB," wrote DC.