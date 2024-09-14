 Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAgra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface

Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface

On Thursday evening, a purported video of 20 seconds went viral on the internet in which one of the gardens of the monument was submerged in rainwater. It caught the attention of the tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal, and many shot videos of it.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image

Agra: The main dome of the Taj Mahal here witnessed water leakage due to incessant rain for the past three days which inundated a garden on the premises.

The purported video of the submerged garden on the Taj Mahal premises went viral on Thursday and caught the tourists' attention.

A Senior Official Of The ASI Speaks On The Leakage

However, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, said there is leakage in the main dome due to seepage and there is no damage to it.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface
Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface
CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here
CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space; Here Is How
Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface
Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To Monument; Visuals Surface

Talking about the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal, Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Chief of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, told PTI, "Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. After that when we checked it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera."

On Thursday evening, a purported video of 20 seconds went viral on the internet in which one of the gardens of the monument was submerged in rainwater. It caught the attention of the tourists, who visited the Taj Mahal, and many shot videos of it.

Read Also
Agra Viral Video: Hindu Mahasabha Worker Offers Gangajal At Taj Mahal Tomb; Detained
article-image

A Local Resident Speaks On The Incident

A local resident, who is working as a government-approved tour guide, said the Taj Mahal is the pride of Agra and the entire nation, adding it provides employment to hundreds of locals and those who are working in the tourism industry.

"Proper care should be taken of the monument because for the tourism industry people it is the only hope," said Monika Sharma, a government-approved tour guide.

Read Also
'By Visiting Taj Mahal, You Can't Think You've Visited Whole India': PM Modi Says There Are...
article-image

Agra Witnesses Heavy Rainfall

Agra witnessed an incessant rain from the past three days due to which water logging problems could be seen in most of the parts of the city.

One of the National Highways was choked with rain water, crops submerged with rain water, and posh localities of the city witnessed water choking due to continuous rain.

The Agra administration has ordered the closure of all schools due to rain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface

Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Badrinath National Highway In Chamoli; Visuals Surface

Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To...

Agra: Incessant Rain Causes Water Leakage In Taj Mahal's Main Dome; ASI Claims No Damage To...

'Truth Can't Be Suppressed,' Says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole On Delhi CM Arvind...

'Truth Can't Be Suppressed,' Says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole On Delhi CM Arvind...

J&K Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address Rally In Doda Today, 1st Prime Minister To Visit District In...

J&K Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address Rally In Doda Today, 1st Prime Minister To Visit District In...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Hanuman Temple At Connaught Place At 12 PM Today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Hanuman Temple At Connaught Place At 12 PM Today