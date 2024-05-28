'By Visiting Taj Mahal, You Can't Think You've Visited Whole India': PM Modi Says There Are 'Multiple Destinations' In Country To Explore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets during a public meeting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Bansgaon, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is not the only tourism destination in the country, that foreigners visit in abundance and added that other serene and picturesque locales, which are in plenty, are waiting to get explored.

In a wide-ranging interaction with IANS, PM Modi also urged tourists to pay a visit to these locations for a wholesome experience and a 360-degree view of the country.

'Purpose was to make world aware that Delhi alone doesn’t represent India'

Prime Minister further stated that his government succeeded in its efforts to create a new image and brand of Bharat and make the global powers 'curious' about India and its diversity, with a series of G-20 Summits across the country.

“We organised G-20 Summits across the length and breadth of the country and not just restricted it to Delhi alone. The purpose and thinking behind this was to make the world aware that Delhi alone doesn’t represent the country, the diversity of the country can be best explored by visiting all those diverse locations,” PM Modi said.

'Huge potential in country'

“Just by visiting the Taj Mahal, you can’t think you have seen the whole of Bharat. There is huge potential in the country and there are multiple destinations to explore,” he added.

Claiming that the tourist footfalls have increased in the country after the G20 Summit, PM Modi also explained how this gave boosted the country’s tourism prospects.

“Over 1 lakh policymakers from across the globe participated in more than 200 summits held under G20, in different parts of the country. They not only explored those locations but also informed their families and acquaintances in their respective countries about the beauty of India,” PM Modi told IANS.