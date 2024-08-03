Agra Viral Video: Hindu Mahasabha Worker Offers Gangajal At Taj Mahal Tomb; Detained

In a bizarre incident, a Hindu Mahasabha worker surreptitiously offered Gangajal at a tomb inside the world-famous Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to reports, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have detained two men, named Vinesh and Shyam, for allegedly offering holy Gangajal at the tomb.

The CISF is responsible for the security of the Taj Mahal. CISF members are tasked with frisking and checking bags at the entry gates. They also manage the crowd inside the Taj’s premises and at the main mausoleum.

Reports suggest that Vinesh and Shyam went inside with Gangajal in a Bisleri bottle.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The purported video shows a man surreptitiously pouring water on what appears to be a tomb.

A security staff member can also be seen in the video. However, when the man was offering the water, no one stopped him.

आगरा ताजमहल के अंदर कब्र पर अखिल भारत हिन्दू महासभा कार्यकर्ताओं ने गंगाजल चढ़ाया। CISF ने विनेश और श्याम को कस्टडी में लिया। जिलाध्यक्ष मीना राठौर कांवड़ लेकर आई थी, जिन्हें ताज के गेट पर रोक दिया। जबकि ये दोनों युवक बिसलेरी बोतल में पानी लेकर अंदर चले गए। pic.twitter.com/5wkSnETS5Z — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 3, 2024

Meera Rathore, the district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha Women's Front, arrived at the Taj Mahal on Monday morning, carrying a Kanwar. She had filled the Kanwar with Gangajal. She wanted to offer the Gangajal at the Taj Mahal, but the police stopped her at the barrier at the western gate.

There was a commotion at the security barrier for several hours. She claimed that the Tejo Mahalaya is a temple of Lord Shiva and that she had come to offer Gangajal on the Shivling.

Previously, in 2019, a woman named Meena Diwakar also attempted to offer Kanwar at the Taj Mahal. Meena Diwakar had also performed Shiva Aarti there. According to reports, six cases have been filed against Meena Diwakar. All the cases are related to offering Kanwar and performing Shiva Aarti at the Taj Mahal.