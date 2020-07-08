After outrage over 'dropped' syllabus, check out CBSE's face-saver

Amid debate over the reduction of syllabus by the CBSE, the Board has now stepped in to clarify. The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday said that the abbreviated syllabus would be in place only for one academic year, as students struggle to cope with the circumstantial difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last day or so, the decision had been taken by several Boards in the country, based on the recommendations of the HRD Ministry. Minister Dr Pokhraiyal had also tweeted that looking at the "extraordinary situation"CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th".

This reduction would by around 30% of the total syllabus.