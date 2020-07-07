India

Updated on

CBSE reduces Class 10 and 12 syllabus by 30% - Here's what has been deleted

By FPJ Web Desk

Representative Image
Pixabay

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load of students amid the COVID-19 crises, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

The curriculum has been rationalised while retaining the core elements.

"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12," Nishank tweeted.

"To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of syllabus for students and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response.

"Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts."

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

Check out the deleted syllabus for CBSE Class 10 and 12 below:

Class 10:

Deleted Syllabus of Hindi Course
Deleted Syllabus of Math
Deleted Syllabus of Science
Deleted Syllabus of Social Science
Deleted Syllabus of English Course
Deleted Syllabus of Home Science
Deleted Syllabus of Computer Application
Class 12:

Deleted Syllabus of English Course
Deleted Syllabus of Hindi Course
Deleted Syllabus of Math
Deleted Syllabus of Physics
Deleted Syllabus of Chemistry
Deleted Syllabus of Biology
Deleted Syllabus of Computer Science
Deleted Syllabus of History
Deleted Syllabus of Geography
Deleted Syllabus of Accountancy
Deleted Syllabus of Business Studies
Deleted Syllabus of Economics
Deleted Syllabus of Political Science
