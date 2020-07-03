Coronavirus: CISCE board reduces syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels

To make up for the loss in institutional hours during the current session 2020-2021 the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has come up with the reduced syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels.
The syllabus reduction has been done with help from subject experts. As per the statement by the board, considering the linear progression across classes the core concepts related to the subject are retained.
The following reduced syllabi for the current Academic Year 2020-2021 have been made available on the CISCE website under PUBLICATIONS -cisce.org under the titles as follows:
ICSE Reduced Syllabus for Class IX
ICSE Reduced Syllabus for Class X
ISC Reduced Syllabus for Class XI
ISC Reduced Syllabus for Class XII
CISCE has also asked all the heads of CISCE affiliated schools to ensure that the concerned subject teachers at the ICSE and ISC levels transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus.
According to the board, transacting the syllabus strictly will help in a further reduction in the syllabus if required, depending on the situation of the pandemic in the country.
(With inputs from ANI)
