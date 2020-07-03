Coronavirus: CISCE board reduces syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels

To make up for the loss in institutional hours during the current session 2020-2021 the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has come up with the reduced syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels.

The syllabus reduction has been done with help from subject experts. As per the statement by the board, considering the linear progression across classes the core concepts related to the subject are retained.

The following reduced syllabi for the current Academic Year 2020-2021 have been made available on the CISCE website under PUBLICATIONS -cisce.org under the titles as follows: