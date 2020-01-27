After 3 tested negative in Mumbai, another suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday.

He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China, was kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital here on the suspicion of being affected by coronavirus.

Directions were given to conduct a screening of all the family members of the patient, he added.

In an official statement, the minister said a blood sample of the patient was sent to the National Virology Laboratory in Pune.