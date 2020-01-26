After coronavirus scare, three people test negative in Mumbai; kept under observation

Mumbai: Three people who were admitted to Kasturba hospital for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus have tested negative for infection on Sunday.

However, the hospital has kept them under observation and will discharge them after the state and union government formulate the discharge policy.

“The blood samples of all three people were sent to the National Institute of Virology, of which two were tested negative on Friday night, while the third person was confirmed negative on Sunday,” said an official.

All these patients were admitted to the isolation ward of the Kasturba hospital on Thursday and Friday after they had returned from China and Hong Kong. After which their samples were sent to the NIV for testing.

Dr Archana Patil, additional director of health services, State Family Welfare Bureau said they are following the instructions of the Union Health Ministry, whereby they have been still under observation. “For the first time we are facing this new strain of coronavirus. So we do not have the discharge policy in place. The duo would be under observation for the next three to four days. Once we decide on the parameters required for the discharge of suspected patients, they will be released,” she said.

However, there were no new cases reported at the hospital and the incubation period of the virus is around 12-14 days. So they have to check on the symptoms before declaring them ‘safe’. “If the expert panel decides to discharge them, we will keep track of them through telephone and home visits,” she added.

WHO advisory to people travelling to China:

1. Clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based handrub after coughing or sneezing or when taking care of a sick person

2. Cover the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow. Throw the used tissue into a closed bin immediately after use

3. Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

4. Thoroughly cook meat and eggs

5. No unprotected contact with live wild or farm animals