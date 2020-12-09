AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal's movement still 'restricted', Delhi Police denies claim

"I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still restricted at the behest of the (Union) home minister. The main gate of the chief minister's residence is still closed," Chadha said.

"In a way, there is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency. All this, just because we did not allow the stadiums to be converted into prisons for farmers," he said. A senior police officer said there is no restriction on any kind of movement of the chief minister.

"The police deployment outside the chief minister's residence is part of security protocol," he said. According to police sources, Kejriwal left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal came out of his residence after hours of drama outside. Addressing party workers, he said the Centre tried its best to ensure that he did not step out.