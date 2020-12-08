Bharat Bandh: AAP vs Delhi Police on Twitter over claims of Arvind Kejriwal's 'house arrest'

As Tuesday's Bharat Bandh gains momentum the Aam Aadmi Party has run into several crises. For one thing, tweets by party leaders indicate that some of those participating in the protests have been arrested. And for another, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been missing, allegedly because he has been placed under 'house arrest'. This incidentally is a rather disputed claim.

Now, we feel compelled to mention here that while 'BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal' is a trending hashtag on Twitter at present, there are many on either side of the discussion. Thus, while some rail against the destruction of democracy, others are sharing memes and jokes to allege that no such thing has taken place. Even the Delhi police had decided to wade headfirst into the debate, tweeting a response to the AAP handle, and sparking the most unlikely of Twitter spats.