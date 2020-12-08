Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Kejriwal's house sealed by Delhi cops, supporters trend #BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal

As political parties, farm groups and others across India observe Bharat Bandh, the Aam Aadmi Party is dealing with a slightly different crisis. Even as party leaders allege that members of the AAP have been arrested, others are venting there ire over the 'house arrest' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"All the meetings of the Chief Minister have been cancelled," the AAP said, adding that on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the police brought all the three mayors of the civic bodies to protest outside the Chief Minister's residence. "And in the backdrop of the three mayors sitting on protest outside Kejriwal's residence they have barricaded the residence premises, due to which Kejriwal cannot go out and no one can meet him at his residence," it alleged.
But while the AAP alleges that the Delhi Police had done this at the behest of the Home Ministry, both these claims have been countered by the cops.
News agency ANI quoted Anto Alphonse the DCP North, Delhi to say that this was a "general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party".
He added that the claims of a "house arrest" were untrue.
That however has not deterred social media users, many of whom took to Twitter in outrage. 'BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal' is currently a trending hashtag on Twitter and the tweet-storm shows no sign of abating.
While some put forth a lengthy chronology of events to make their point, others had far more fascinating theories. "Has Shah's Delhi police installed jammers outside CM residence? Why is Arvind Kejriwal unable to tweet since last 16 hours?" wondered one user.
"Today it's Kejriwal...Tomorrow it will be You," read one rather ominous tweet.
Take a look at some of the comments:
