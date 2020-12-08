'Kejriwal's house sealed by Delhi cops, CM not allowed to come out': AAP makes explosive allegations amid 'Bharat Bandh'

In a press conference held soon after, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj elaborated on the allegation, stating that Kejriwal's residence had been barricaded and that "BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence".

Recounting the meeting with the farmers a day earlier, Bharadwaj said that the CM had said the party would "serve them like sevadars and support them". After Kejriwal's return, he alleges, the Delhi Police had barricaded the residence from all sides, creating a "house-arrest like situation at the behest of Home Ministry".

"No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either," he alleged.