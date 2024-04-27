Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is BJP Hat-Trick Possible With Lower Voting Than 2019?

Jaipur: Voter turnout has improved significantly in the second phase in Rajasthan with around 64.06 per cent of voters inked for exercising their franchise on 13 Lok Sabha seats on Friday. This voter turnout is about five per cent more than in the first phase. With this, the polling for all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan has come to an end. In the first phase of polling for 12 seats, Rajasthan recorded a voting percentage of 57.87 per cent, which was about five per cent less than in 2019 on these seats.

The voting in the second phase has improved, but it was still two per cent less than the voting in these seats in 2019. In Phase 2, polling was held in Jodhpur, BarmerJaisalmer, Kota-Bundi, Jhalawar-Baran, Banswara-Dungarpur, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jalore-Sirohi, Pali and Rajsamand seats.

Of these, the highest turnout of 70.98 per cent was registered in Barmer-Jaisalmer seat of the desert region, while the lowest 53.40 per cent voting was recorded in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur seat.

Apart from Barmer, the tribal-dominated Banswara seat also witnessed enthusiasm among voters with a voter turnout of 70.20 per cent. Long queues missing in the first phase were seen on Friday at several booths. BJP was in a strong position in the assembly election on all the 13 seats. Better voting percentage on these seats is being considered a good sign for BJP though experts believe there has been a mixed response of voters towards voting in both phases, which shows that it may be difficult for BJP to achieve a clean sweep in Rajasthan for the third consecutive time.