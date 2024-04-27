 'Never Before Have I Seen A PM Descend So Low...': Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Attacks Narendra Modi Amid Lok Sabha Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Never Before Have I Seen A PM Descend So Low...': Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Attacks Narendra Modi Amid Lok Sabha Polls

'Never Before Have I Seen A PM Descend So Low...': Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Attacks Narendra Modi Amid Lok Sabha Polls

This statement by Sinha has come amidst demands from the opposition for action by the Election Commission regarding the electoral statements made by Prime Minister Modi.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Yashwant Sinha | PTI

Former union minister Yashwant Singh on Friday, attacked PM Modi on social media saying, "Never before have I seen a PM descend so low as the present one to get votes."

Taking to X, Sinha wrote, "I have watched Indian Prime Ministers since Nehru's time and worked closely with two. Never before have I seen a PM descend so low as the present one to get votes."

The octogenarian leader, who appears to be inactive on the ground, regularly tweets attacking the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Sinha indiretly targeted PM by saying, "Kitna jhooth bolega ye aami?" which mean "How much will this man lie?"

Read Also
Presidential poll result: Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu, says 'India hopes she...
article-image

Former BJP leader Sinha, who held key portfolios in the Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, quit BJP in 2018 citing the "party's condition" and that "democracy in India is in great danger".

In 2021, he joined Mamata Banejree's TMC and with efforst of Bengal Chief Minister, Sinha was selected by the Combined Opposition Parties as their presidential candidate for the 2022 Presidential election.

However, Sinha couldn't secure more votes than NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress' Supriya Shrinate Slams PM Modi' For 'Mangalsutra' Remarks,...
article-image

This statement by Sinha has come amidst demands from the opposition for action by the Election Commission regarding the electoral statements made by Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the Congress party's manifesto have significantly intensified the electoral environment.

Not only have opposition parties expressed anger at Prime Minister Modi's statement, but many users on social media have also described it as a statement intended to incite hatred between two communities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Baseless Accusations Against One's Spouse Involving Infidelity Is An Act Of Mental Health Cruelty':...

'Baseless Accusations Against One's Spouse Involving Infidelity Is An Act Of Mental Health Cruelty':...

Live Breaking News Updates: Mumbai & MMR Areas Brace For Another Heatwave This Weekend

Live Breaking News Updates: Mumbai & MMR Areas Brace For Another Heatwave This Weekend

'Never Before Have I Seen A PM Descend So Low...': Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Attacks Narendra...

'Never Before Have I Seen A PM Descend So Low...': Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Attacks Narendra...

Haryana Shocker: Man Walks Out Of Jail & Finds Wife Married To Brother, Kills Their 7-Month-Old...

Haryana Shocker: Man Walks Out Of Jail & Finds Wife Married To Brother, Kills Their 7-Month-Old...

Explained: Why Is WhatsApp Threatening To Leave India?

Explained: Why Is WhatsApp Threatening To Leave India?