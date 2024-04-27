'Never Before Have I Seen A PM Descend So Low...': Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Attacks Narendra Modi Amid Lok Sabha Polls

Yashwant Sinha | PTI

Former union minister Yashwant Singh on Friday, attacked PM Modi on social media saying, "Never before have I seen a PM descend so low as the present one to get votes."

Taking to X, Sinha wrote, "I have watched Indian Prime Ministers since Nehru's time and worked closely with two. Never before have I seen a PM descend so low as the present one to get votes."

I have watched Indian Prime Ministers since Nehru's time and worked closely with two. Never before have I seen a PM descend so low as the present one to get votes. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 26, 2024

The octogenarian leader, who appears to be inactive on the ground, regularly tweets attacking the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Sinha indiretly targeted PM by saying, "Kitna jhooth bolega ye aami?" which mean "How much will this man lie?"

Former BJP leader Sinha, who held key portfolios in the Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, quit BJP in 2018 citing the "party's condition" and that "democracy in India is in great danger".

In 2021, he joined Mamata Banejree's TMC and with efforst of Bengal Chief Minister, Sinha was selected by the Combined Opposition Parties as their presidential candidate for the 2022 Presidential election.

However, Sinha couldn't secure more votes than NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

This statement by Sinha has come amidst demands from the opposition for action by the Election Commission regarding the electoral statements made by Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the Congress party's manifesto have significantly intensified the electoral environment.

Not only have opposition parties expressed anger at Prime Minister Modi's statement, but many users on social media have also described it as a statement intended to incite hatred between two communities.