Presidential poll result: Yashwant Sinha congratulates Droupadi Murmu, says 'India hopes she functions as...'

Yashwant Sinha, who was the opposition's presidential candidate against NDA's Droupadi Murmu congratulated the latter moments after she was announced victorious in the elections.

Murmu crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Sinha.

Sharing his congratulatory letter on Twitter, Yashwant Sinha wrote, "I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022."

"India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."

Here's a look at the complete letter:

I sincerely thank the leaders of the Opposition political parties for choosing me as their consensus candidate in this election. I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita "Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof." I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent.

Despite the outcome of the election, I believe it has benefited Indian democracy in two important ways. First, it brought most Opposition parties on a common platform. This is indeed the need of the hour, and I earnestly appeal to them to continue- indeed, further strengthen Opposition unity beyond the Presidential Election. It must be equally evident in the election of the Vice-President.

Second, in the course of my election campaign, I tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of the Opposition parties on major issues before the nation and the common people. In particular, I voiced strong concern over the blatant and rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI. Income Tax department and even the office of Governor against Opposition parties and their leaders. These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments India has never seen political corruption of such magnitude. This, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India. I am happy that my views found strong resonance among the CMs, leaders, MPs and MLAS belonging to Opposition parties in all the states I visited. Common people have also supported these views.

Finally, a pledge. Till the last breath in my body. I shall continue to serve the cause I believe in-the very cause that guided me to contest the election for the highest office of the Republic.

Returning Officer P C Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted.

In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.